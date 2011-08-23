Chinese Data Helps A Global Stock Rebound

Photo: www.flickr.com

Asian and European markets are up over 1 per cent, while Dow futures point to a 150-point jump at the open.A smaller than expected decline in China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index turned Asian markets positive after early declines.



Cramer tweets: “HSBC PMI number out of China today says ‘soft landing’ which is crucial. All part of what MUST happen to end this morass.”

This rally continues a moderate rebound after four weeks of selling. The Bulls are betting on change in Libya and more accommodation from the Fed on Friday..

Even Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are trading slightly higher after tanking yesterday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.