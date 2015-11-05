Stocks are tanking, dragged down by the banks

Financial stocks dragged on the Australian market.
The major banks led the fall with the NAB, going ex-dividend, down 4.6% to $28.53.
The Commonwealth lost 1.83% to $75.18 and Westpac 1.89% to $30.68.
The big miners also lost ground with BHP losing 1.4% to $23.14.
A short time ago, the ASX 200 was at 5,176.90, down 65.39 points or 1.25%.
All ten local sectors were in the red, following Wall Street where the S&P 500 was down 0.4%.
