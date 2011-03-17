Stocks Are Surging Thanks To A Flurry Of Good Headlines In Just The Last 30 Minutes

Joe Weisenthal
party

Photo: lloydiviaFlickr

S&P futures are pointing up 1.5% heading into the opening bell.For the first time in a while, we’ve got a few good headlines.

Here’s a quick roundup:

  • Jobless claims were better than expected.
  • The water dumps have cooled the plant.
  • The power line connection to Fukushima will be connected imminently.
  • CPI was time.
  • FedEx outlook was surprisingly strong.

Yahtzee!

(Of course, this will probably all change in the next 30 minutes.)

