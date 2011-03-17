Stocks Are Surging Thanks To A Flurry Of Good Headlines In Just The Last 30 Minutes

Photo: lloydiviaFlickr
S&P futures are pointing up 1.5% heading into the opening bell.For the first time in a while, we’ve got a few good headlines.
Here’s a quick roundup:
- Jobless claims were better than expected.
- The water dumps have cooled the plant.
- The power line connection to Fukushima will be connected imminently.
- CPI was time.
- FedEx outlook was surprisingly strong.
Yahtzee!
(Of course, this will probably all change in the next 30 minutes.)
