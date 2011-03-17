Stocks Are Surging Thanks To A Flurry Of Good Headlines In Just The Last 30 Minutes

Photo: lloydiviaFlickr

S&P futures are pointing up 1.5% heading into the opening bell.For the first time in a while, we’ve got a few good headlines.



Here’s a quick roundup:

Jobless claims were better than expected.

The water dumps have cooled the plant.

The power line connection to Fukushima will be connected imminently.

CPI was time.

FedEx outlook was surprisingly strong.

Yahtzee!

(Of course, this will probably all change in the next 30 minutes.)

