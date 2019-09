The stock market has been rallying, and they’re currently near the highs of the day.



There’s not much news to report.

Earlier this morning, Q1 GDP growth slashed after personal consumption growth was revised sharply lower.

This could be the impact of fiscal austerity via payroll tax hikes and the sequester.

