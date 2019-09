Pretty solid rally now happening across Europe, but not all is great under the hood.



Bloomberg just reported that the spread between French 10-year bonds and German bonds has hit a new Euro-area record, as the number of hardcore safe haven plays continues to winnow down.

And Italy! Yields keep rising there as well.

