It's Official: Expectations Were Way Too Pessimistic This Earnings Season

Photo: faderjockey.com

We watch the pre-market every single day and hunt for key catalyst stocks each morning.Given that it’s earnings season right now, the vast majority of these tend to be earnings report-driven stories, and on this subject we have to say one thing — it has at least seemed, anecdotally, like far more stocks are soaring after beating estimates/hiking guidance, rather than plummeting due to missing expectations or slashing guidance



Note that analyst earnings revisions have indeed become mostly upward lately, rather than downward, as we’ve previously highlighted here.

Keep in mind however that we are just watching the big movers or losers each day, not the overall market numbers.

So we did some digging… and it turns out that, according to Thomson Reuters, the overall data has indeed matched our hunch:

MarketWatch:

The strength has been broad-based, across a wide variety of industries with the big standouts thus far being financial services, industrials and information technology. In all, with roughly half of the S&P 500 reporting by Wednesday, 81% had exceeded expectations, with just 13% coming up short, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

If that percentage holds, it would be the highest level of companies beating estimates in a quarter ever — or a least since Thomson Reuters began tracking them 16 years ago. It would top even the 79% mark hit in the third quarter of 2009, when the economy came off the absolute rock bottom of late 2008.

“We are certainly on pace for that now,” said John Butters, director of U.S. earnings research for Thomson Reuters.

So it’s just baffling how anyone could think markets have become overly bullish yet. Earnings estimates are still turning out far too low, as never before in 16 years at least, and as we highlighted yesterday, Americans are still fleeing U.S. equity mutual funds, even after more than two years of this behaviour.

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise — The data shows that stock market expectations are still too low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.