Market Selloff Gathering Steam: Starting To Turn Into A Rout

Update II: With 20 minutes to go, the major indices are off 1.7%. Pretty urgly.



Update: Things are getting a bit worse than when this was originally posted 20 minutes ago.

NASDAQ now off 1.3%.

Original post: After being higher earlier, stocks are sliding.

The big loser is the S&P 500, which is down about 1%. Same with the NASDAQ.

But what’s doing worse: GOLD.

It’s down about 2.5%, and threatening to fall below $1600.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.