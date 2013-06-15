Stocks Are Sliding As The Yen Surges

Japanese yen surges against the U.S. dollar in Friday trading.

U.S. stocks peaked this morning around 10 minutes after the release of worse-than-expected consumer confidence numbers from the University of Michigan survey.



Since then, the S&P 500 has fallen to levels around 1629 from 1641, and is now down 0.4% on the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar-yen exchange rate just took a vicious break through ¥95 to the downside as the yen strengthens, unwinding the world’s hottest currency trade. Right now, it’s trading just off its lows near ¥94.60.

The strengthening of the yen is adding to a sense of “risk-off” this morning and putting further pressure on stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is 5 basis points lower to 2.10%.

