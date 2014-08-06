Stocks Are Sliding And Traders Are Blaming Worrisome Russian Troop Movements

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A trader sits outside the New York Stock Exchange October 6, 2008.

Stocks are sliding.

The Dow was down as much as 150 points to 16,420. The S&P 500 was off 19 points, nearly 1%, to 1,920. The NASDAQ was off 33 to 4,351.

Intel was down 3% on major volume.

Target also fell after profits missed forecasts.

Headlines about Russian troop movement near the border of Ukraine is one possible explanation for what’s spooking stocks.

“Moscow has around 20,000 troops deployed in battle-ready formations on the border, according to senior Nato military officers — significantly more than the 15,000 US officials said were deployed there last week,” the FT’s Sam Jones and Roman Olearchyk report

. “While the number is still well below the 40,000 Russian troops deployed near Ukraine in April, the sharp rise in just a few days has been a cause for significant concern among Western military powers.”

There’s also been a ramp-up in talk that the Fed could accelerate the end of its dovish environment monetary, whether through accelerating the tapering of its bond-buying program or raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Among the biggest losers were Intel, Target, and Groupon, which reports earnings after the bell today.

