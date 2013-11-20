Stocks Are Sinking

The stock market has turned decidedly lower in the last few minutes on no obvious news.

Best Buy is the biggest loser in the S&P 500, down 9%. The electronics retailer reported disappointing Q3 comparable store sales growth and warned that competitive pricing could put the squeeze on profit margins during the holiday shopping season.

Other notable losers today include First Solar (down 3.6%) and GameStop (down 2.5%).

“Monetary policy is likely to remain highly accommodative long after one of the economic thresholds for the federal funds rate has been crossed,” wrote Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

