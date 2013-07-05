Stock Markets Are Rallying

Stocks jumped after the jobs report, but have pared some of the gains.



The June jobs report showed the economy added 195,000 new private sector jobs and the unemployment rate stayed at 7.6%.

The S&P 500 is up 8.9 points to 0.55%

The Dow is up 78 points to 0.52%

The Nasdaq is up 17 points to 0.51%

The 10-year Treasury note yield jumped to 2.7%

The June jobs report was the mother of all Goldilocks, because it didn’t disappoint and it didn’t show a huge improvement either which suggests the Fed won’t speed up tapering.

