Stocks Are Now Tanking, And Financials Are Leading The Way

Just over 45 minutes to go, and the gains from earlier this morning are evaporating.
it’s not a huge decline, really, but compared to the powerful gains seen earlier in the day it is notable.
Leading the decline are the financials.
JPMorgan is off over 1% after a report that there’s an SEC investigation into it. Wells Faro is also down hard.
We’ll be back with a full update at the top of the hour.
Click here for a guide to the whole coming week, which promises to be huge.
