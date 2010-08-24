Stocks Are Nearing A Cliff's Edge, And Oil Could Easily Fall Into The Low 60s

Early strength in the US Equities market yesterday quickly gave way to selloff that brought the market to close on its lows. While still a fairly low-volume, small-range session, this day may represent a significant failure on the part of the bulls who had a chance to carry the market higher on a bounce off support, but who completely lacked follow-through and conviction. At this point, the market’s inability to hold above the complex support area (1,060 – 1,069 S&P Cash) sets up the potential for a fairly dramatic selloff if that support is breached.



We believe that most traders will find the 2,160 level on the Nasdaq (Cash) Composite index to be a useful inflection point today. An interesting divergence has emerged over the past several days with the smaller capitalisation indexes trading below recent swing points on the daily charts, while the S&P and Nasdaq have been holding slightly above those levels. As of yesterday’s close, the Nasdaq is the only major index holding above that pivot point, and we would be cautious about being too aggressively short if that level holds. On the other hand, short-term traders have one of the cleanest setups in recent history for a trend day and should be prepared to trade as if this were a “normal” (i.e. not a late summer) day if the market appears to be in trend mode down.

For longer-term investors, many of our individual market leaders are not holding above support levels, and if you are limiting risk on those you may have been stopped out of some of these positions. If so, we would recommend giving the market a little room before seeking to reestablish those positions. If you are still holding positions and plan to average down, the usual warnings apply: this can be a successful plan if applied with the utmost discipline, but you may find better opportunities in staid and boring stocks as opposed to high-flying market leaders which are subject to dramatic drops. We currently see too much vulnerability in broad indexes to justify increasing exposure at these levels.

Sugar traded above the key 20.00 resistance level and we are watching for follow-through above that resistance. If the market stumbles here, we will reduce the position and look to re-establish lower. We continue to be interested in selling Gold on the first weakness, but be clear, this is a tactical (price action-driven) trade, not an investment recommendation. Our intended holding period on this trade is 2-4 weeks, but if we see strength that contradicts the trade we will be very quick to cover the short, perhaps even on the day it is initiated. This is a trade that is only appropriate for nimble traders who will aggressively manage the risk in the trade.

We continue to see patterns in Crude Oil futures that support the possibility of significantly lower prices to come (see chart above). While we realise this flies in the face of a number of fundamental factors and common sense, this appears to be a high probability pattern that targets the low 60.00 range within the next several months. We first wrote about these patterns in early summer of this year, the subsequent price action has support and confirmed the patterns, and we see short term confirmation in the recent selloff from the low 80’s. From a practical standpoint, most traders holding positions in this market should either keep the position size very small or maintain some disaster insurance in the form of (admittedly expensive) out of the money call options.

This guest post comes courtesy of Waverly Advisors >

