Stocks Are Making A Comeback, Dow Now Positive

Sam Ro

Google FinanceThe stock market has been wobbling for most of the day on a stream of headlines coming out of Europe.

Moments ago, leaders in Cyprus voted down a controversial bank bailout deal.

Following that vote, the European Central Bank announced that it would provide liquidity to the island nation under existing rules.  This is according to a report from Bloomberg.

