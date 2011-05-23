Stocks Are Getting Slaughtered Right Now

Stocks are getting slaughtered at the open today, with all of the major U.S. indices down over 1%.



That’s after bad news out of China this morning, and the continued crisis in the eurozone.

Dow down 1.28%

NASDAQ down 1.69%

S&P 500 down 1.30%

European banking shares are tumbling big in the U.S.:

Santander down 1.71%

BBVA down 2.79%

Barclays down 2.25%

Check out the selloff in the NASDAQ this morning. Apple shares are notably down 1.66%. We’ve got a long way to work back after Europe closes, if the market decides there’s nothing to worry about after that:

