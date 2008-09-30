Stocks Are Finally Cheap Now, Right? Nope

The idea that stocks can fall 778 points in a day–and 27% from the peak–and still not be dirt cheap is infuriating to many people. Unfortunately, it’s true.



The good news is, we’re getting closer to fair value (which, according to a cyclically-adjusted P/E analysis, is about 900 on the S&P 500).

Chart from Andrew Smithers below (through July). Background on cyclically-adjusted P/E here. More background below.

