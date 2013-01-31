Stocks Are Tumbling

Photo: Google Finance

The legs have come out of the markets and stocks are selling off.Earlier this morning, we learned GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.1 per cent in Q4. This was much worse than the 1.1 per cent gain expected.



This was largely due to the drop in inventory.

And personal consumption climbed by more than expected.

It’s worth noting that stocks are still close to their post-crisis highs.

