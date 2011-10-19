Stocks Are Exploding Higher After This Big New Europe rumour

The rumour of the day: Germany and France are agreeing to a new rescue fund.



Upshot: Markets are booming.

Dow up nearly 200.

Look how stocks elbowed just in the last few minutes.

We’ve seen this, of course, a billion times, and over the last few weeks we’ve become used to seeing 3 O’clock hour rumours from the FT that helped juice th market. This time it’s The Guardian doing it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.