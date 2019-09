Looking at the Bullish per cent Charts for the S&P, on a Daily or a Weekly View, the level is in the 90 area, an unsustainable level compared to its historical levels. When this 90 level is reached, stocks always get crushed. Sell now before its too late.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.