Stocks and Gold Jump, Dollar Slumps As FOMC Expects Low Rates Through 2014

Sam Ro
chart

Photo: Google Finance

The FOMC statement is out.Stocks turned positive.  The 10-year Treasury dipped to 1.97%.  Gold jumped around $10/oz.  And the dollar is down.

Probably because of this line:

[E]conomic conditions–including low rates of resource utilization and a subdued outlook for inflation over the medium run–are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through late 2014.

