Stocks and Gold Jump, Dollar Slumps As FOMC Expects Low Rates Through 2014

The FOMC statement is out.Stocks turned positive. The 10-year Treasury dipped to 1.97%. Gold jumped around $10/oz. And the dollar is down.



Probably because of this line:

[E]conomic conditions–including low rates of resource utilization and a subdued outlook for inflation over the medium run–are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through late 2014.

