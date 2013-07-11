Stocks And Bonds Are Spiking After FOMC Minutes

The Federal Reserve just released the minutes from the FOMC’s June monetary policy meeting, and markets are liking the news.



The main headlines from the minutes were that although several on the Committee saw tapering as likely warranted soon, they also need to see more gains in labour market data in order to begin tapering.

Stocks, bonds, and gold are all moving higher in the wake of the release.

The S&P 500 is now trading around 1657, up from levels around 1650 right before the release.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is 4 basis points lower from prior to the release at 2.63%.

More to come…

