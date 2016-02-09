Global stocks have already lost over $6 trillion in 2016

It’s ugly in global markets right now. Really ugly.

In the US, stocks had their worst start to a year ever. In Europe things haven’t been much better with bad news coming out of Berlin, London, and Athens. And a crash in Chinese stocks to start the year sort of got this all going on the wrong foot.

All this worldwide carnage was boiled down in one devastating chart from Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk.

In total, Sløk shows, global markets have lost $6 trillion since the start of 2016 (and more including Monday’s sell-off).

And so the question becomes: is this just a correction or the start of something bigger?

NOW WATCH: 5 hidden iPhone features only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.