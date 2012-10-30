How Stocks Performed After The Worst Hurricanes

S&P’s Sam Stovall

Photo: Bloomberg.com

The stock market is pretty unpredictable, especially in the near-term.As the U.S. east coast gets hit by the storm of the century, should investors expect stocks to tank?



If history’s a guide, not necessarily.

“History says that hurricanes typically don’t trigger market declines,” notes S&P Capital IQ’s Sam Stovall via USA Today.

In a new research note, Stovall looked at how stocks performed in the wake of the last 13 most disastrous hurricanes as measured by cost since 1965.

He found that the S&P 500 climbed an average 3.9 per cent over the three months after the storm and 5.8 per cent over the next six months.

“Equities are more likely driven by wider-reaching global events than localised natural disasters,” he writes.

Indeed, after Hurricane Ike in August 2008, the S&P 500 tanked 30 per cent in three months and 43 in six. Those sell-offs were certainly attributed to the bursting of the U.S. housing market and credit bubbles.

