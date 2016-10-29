Stocks are sliding on news that the FBI is reopening its investigation into Clinton's emails

Stocks suddenly took a leg lower on Friday after NBC news reported that the FBI is reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for emails. The Mexican peso also fell.

This was the reaction of the Dow:

And the S&P 500:

In a letter to Congress, FBI director James Comey wrote that the investigative team in charge of looking into Clinton’s server briefed him on Thursday on new emails they found that might contain classified information.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.