A Hilarious New Twitter Account Is Finding The Weirdest Stock Photos On The Internet

Years after stock photography became one of the Internet’s early profitable businesses, stock photos remain fossilized throughout the web like bizarro memorabilia.
Stock photos are, and have been, ripe for parody. Take this widely-circulated Tumblr, Women Laughing Alone With Salad, comprised of stock images of, well, you know.
But we came across a new parody Twitter account, StockFinds, which has been quietly tweeting some of the most horrifying stock photos out there.
Girl With Fresh Green Melon As A Hard Hat pic.twitter.com/pfwn8kM1K6
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013
Businessman predator pic.twitter.com/lcsu1POd52
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013
portrait of young man with the finger in the nose in a house pic.twitter.com/vGdASZy2lz
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013
businessman licking top of coffee cup pic.twitter.com/LKcnP8SDKR
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013
dumbbell made with sausage and bread pic.twitter.com/4ZR1HyAMio
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 11, 2013
young woman with coffee beans pic.twitter.com/MShRY7cs08
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 10, 2013
Happy Boy with pizza and soda . pic.twitter.com/GjakyVZy4A
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 10, 2013
Flexible businessman with laptop pic.twitter.com/weZLWsZbe7
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 9, 2013
@KH_Roxas_ pic.twitter.com/gFCx4paJDh
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 9, 2013
Late at night pic.twitter.com/wbbHjkNDlc
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 8, 2013
Aggressive farmer show three corns. pic.twitter.com/tu5bNVBmoS
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 8, 2013
Woman enjoying fresh spring onion pic.twitter.com/Y4Af4yPd8e
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 7, 2013
Pepper Is Flying pic.twitter.com/L3RTXoKxTV
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 5, 2013
Cheerful child eats grapes from parental hands pic.twitter.com/aURGbH1z5I
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 5, 2013
Bride lipstick using reflection in sword pic.twitter.com/OkPQhYsVwo
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 3, 2013
Toilet Roll Man pic.twitter.com/YMfqwKatfW
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 3, 2013
Awkward Woman With Boom Box pic.twitter.com/wcozPSEwag
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 13, 2013
Nerd Reacting To Alcohol In Bar pic.twitter.com/sTJYn4oGei
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 13, 2013
disgusted male employee moving dollar bills away and refusing to take bribe pic.twitter.com/O5abwT3ZAh
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 15, 2013
Selected Gay With Check Mark pic.twitter.com/XqdyXgGezF
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 15, 2013
I think I’ve found the problem pic.twitter.com/CoGd0JO4l6
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 16, 2013
college classroom pic.twitter.com/lemGrvxMI4
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 16, 2013
The New Wholesome pic.twitter.com/Yj65E9n1e3
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 16, 2013
Mermaids go Mainstream pic.twitter.com/lWKxA9lq7i
— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 16, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.