A Hilarious New Twitter Account Is Finding The Weirdest Stock Photos On The Internet

Years after stock photography became one of the Internet’s early profitable businesses, stock photos remain fossilized throughout the web like bizarro memorabilia.

Stock photos are, and have been, ripe for parody. Take this widely-circulated Tumblr, Women Laughing Alone With Salad, comprised of stock images of, well, you know.

But we came across a new parody Twitter account, StockFinds, which has been quietly tweeting some of the most horrifying stock photos out there.

Check it out:

Girl With Fresh Green Melon As A Hard Hat pic.twitter.com/pfwn8kM1K6

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013

portrait of young man with the finger in the nose in a house pic.twitter.com/vGdASZy2lz

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013

businessman licking top of coffee cup pic.twitter.com/LKcnP8SDKR

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 12, 2013

dumbbell made with sausage and bread pic.twitter.com/4ZR1HyAMio

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 11, 2013

young woman with coffee beans pic.twitter.com/MShRY7cs08

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 10, 2013

Happy Boy with pizza and soda . pic.twitter.com/GjakyVZy4A

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 10, 2013

Flexible businessman with laptop pic.twitter.com/weZLWsZbe7

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 9, 2013

Aggressive farmer show three corns. pic.twitter.com/tu5bNVBmoS

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 8, 2013

Woman enjoying fresh spring onion pic.twitter.com/Y4Af4yPd8e

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 7, 2013

Cheerful child eats grapes from parental hands pic.twitter.com/aURGbH1z5I

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 5, 2013

Bride lipstick using reflection in sword pic.twitter.com/OkPQhYsVwo

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) December 3, 2013

Awkward Woman With Boom Box pic.twitter.com/wcozPSEwag

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 13, 2013

Nerd Reacting To Alcohol In Bar pic.twitter.com/sTJYn4oGei

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 13, 2013

disgusted male employee moving dollar bills away and refusing to take bribe pic.twitter.com/O5abwT3ZAh

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 15, 2013

Selected Gay With Check Mark pic.twitter.com/XqdyXgGezF

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 15, 2013

I think I’ve found the problem pic.twitter.com/CoGd0JO4l6

— StockFinds (@stockfinds) November 16, 2013

