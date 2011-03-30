Stock To Watch This Week





HedgeFundLIVE –

Overbought Names: Stock’s with RSI’s 70 or greater

LO – 87.17

IRM – 78.26

HRB – 75.98

PM – 75.09

DFS – 71.59

GME – 70.97

LUK – 70.75

ARG – 70.69

MSI – 70.56

WFMI – 70.42

MO – 70.11

SJM – 70.11

RAI – 70.02

– These names are now on my radar screen but I will not take action until I get confirmation that there is a good chance of a reversal. Names can be overbought for a long time so I like to couple the RSI indicator with a MACD indicator. Once I see a negative line…..

