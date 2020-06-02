US companies sold stock at the fastest rate ever in May as markets posted a rebound rally

Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

US public companies sold $US65.3 billion of new shares in May, the highest on record, Reuters reported, citing Refinitiv data.

That’s a big jump from the $US4.8 billion sold in March, and the $US22.3 billion sold in April.

The 2020 total is now more than $US120 billion, the highest since 2015, according to the report.

Publicly traded companies in the US sold shares in the fastest clip ever in May, as the market rebounded from the coronavirus-induced meltdown.

It also brings the 2020 total to more than $US120 billion, the highest since 2015, according to the report.

The market meltdown in March foiled companies’ ability to issue new shares and raise cash. But, as markets have rebounded, companies are rushing back – the S&P 500 index has gained roughly 40% from March lows and is about 10% away from the all-time high it hit in February.



Companies such as Southwest Airlines and Carnival Corp, a cruise line operator, issued new shares in May to raise money, according to the report. Others, such as BlackRock and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, cashed out some of their stock amid the rally, Reuters reported.

Companies are exercising what options they have to raise money as they don’t know what lies ahead in uncertain markets.

The new share issuances mirror the US debt market, where companies have raised more than $US1 trillion so far this year, according to the report.

