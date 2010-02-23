Stock Drift Lower, Gold And Silver Tumble

Equities are sluggish today with relatively low volume. Nevertheless, the Dow is down 18 points to 10,384, the NASDAQ down 5 points to 2239 and the S&P 500 down 2 points to 1107.

Oil has broke even and remains at $79.80 a barrel. Energy futures are down.

Gold has begun to fall and is currently resting at $1114 an ounce, down $8.10. Silver is down $0.24 or 1.5% to $16.20 an ounce.

The S&P 500’s biggest gainer is Smith International Inc. (SII), which is up 7.75% to $40.62 a share. The biggest loser is currently H&R Block Inc. (HRB), down 4.78% to $20.11 a share.



Futures remain mixed, with equities and soft goods taking the biggest hits.

