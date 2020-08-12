US investors should seek global opportunities like UK stocks as the dollar weakens, UBS exec says

Business Insider/The Bottom Line

Laura Kane, UBS head of investment themes Americas told Bloomberg on Tuesday that US investors wanting to position themselves well as the dollar weakens should look to global equities.

Kane said “one of our preferred markets is the UK” because the companies are attractively valued.

This is a contrast to European markets, which are heavy with valuations that have gotten too high, said Kane.

Laura Kane, UBS head of investment themes Americas, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that a weak dollar means there are investment “opportunities to be had outside of the US,” particularly in the UK. “We do have an outlook for a weakening dollar, which of course can be a positive for some of these international equity plays,” she said. The dollar index is down more than 3% in the last month. She added that UBS is “overweight on global equities,” and also said “one of our preferred markets is the UK.”



Kane emphasised that the UK will give an investor international exposure with attractively vaulued companies. “European markets, for example we feel that valuations have gotten too high,” she said. On Tuesday, Britain’s FTSE 100 index rose 1.71%.

Kane added that USB sees “attractive risk-reward opportunities” in high yield, investment grade bonds, and emerging markets. She especially likes dollar-denominated bonds and dividend-paying stocks for investors who can take on the risk.

