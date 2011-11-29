The Decline In Fine Wine Prices Does Not Bode Well For Stocks

Here is the price comparison between S&P 500 price and Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 Index.



It represents the price movement of 100 of the most sought-after fine wines for which there is a strong secondary market and is calculated monthly.

This index can be used as an indicator on consumers’ sentiment.

With fine wine prices declining, stock prices are not going to fare well for a while.

