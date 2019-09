Q3 earnings season is basically over. 486 of the S&P 500 have announced earnings so far. According to data compiled by FactSet, 70 per cent have beaten earnings expectations and 41 per cent have beaten revenue expectations.



Here’s a chart showing how stocks reacted based on the margin of their earnings surprise:

Photo: FactSet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.