BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 34 high-returning but lesser-known stocks because economic trends show they’re the best bet for outperformance

Launch of the Soyuz rocket will send Ford, Novitskiy and Tarelkin on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Bank of America says the economy might already be entering the last stage of the post-COVID cycle.

Strategist Jill Carey Hall says “quality” small- and mid-cap stocks thrive in late-cycle conditions.

Since 1990, they’ve outperformed 100% of the time during the last phase of an expansion, she says.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

There’s something of a consensus forming on Wall Street that says investors should take a good, long look at “quality” stocks.

The market seems to have shaken off its fear that Chinese real estate lender Evergrande was going to be the start of a global debt crisis. But even so, there’s been a rising sense of nervousness in the market in recent weeks as experts note how long it’s been since stocks sold off in a major way – even though time alone doesn’t make those sales happen.

Investors’ worries about a downturn have prompted them to buy companies that have a history of low debt, financial health, steady earnings, and stable profits on the theory that company performance and stock performance will hold up better if things go south.

Goldman Sachs recently pointed out some of its large-cap quality picks, and now Bank of America is doing the same for smaller- and medium-size companies. Equity and quant strategist Jill Carey Hall writes that that call makes sense because of economic conditions as well as that undercurrent of investor nerves.

“Our team’s US Regime Indicator – which has continued advancing through “Mid-Cycle” throughout 2021 – ticked down in August,” she wrote on Wednesday. “If it declines again in Sept., this would suggest a shift to Late Cycle.”

Among those small- and mid-cap companies, Carey Hall says that investing based on quality has an incredible track record.

“High Quality stocks have outperformed the equal-weighted Russell 2000 index 100% of the time in Late Cycle regimes since 1990,” she wrote. The two best quality factors are return on capital and free cash flow return on assets.

The stocks below all have “Buy” ratings from Bank of America’s analysts, and they’re among the top 20% of Russell 2000 stocks in one of those two categories, which suggests they’ll do well in the late-cycle environment Carey Hall identified.

A select few stocks rank in the top quintile in both factors. Those are Rent-A-Center, RH, Cactus, HealthEquity, TTEC, and Enphase.

Fox Factory Fox Factory Markets Insider Ticker: FOXF Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Auto components Market cap: $US6.3 ($AU9) billion Source: Bank of America Funko Funko Markets Insider Ticker: FNKO Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Distributors Market cap: $US715 ($AU985) million Source: Bank of America Churchill Downs Churchill Downs Markets Insider Ticker: CHDN Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Hotels, restaurants, & leisure Market cap: $US9.0 ($AU12) billion Source: Bank of America Sonos Sonos Markets Insider Ticker: SONO Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Household durables Market cap: $US4.6 ($AU6) billion Source: Bank of America Shutterstock Shutterstock Markets Insider Ticker: SSTK Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Internet & direct marketing retail Market cap: $US4.3 ($AU6) billion Source: Bank of America PROG Holdings PROG Holdings Markets Insider Ticker: PRG Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US2.8 ($AU4) billion Source: Bank of America America’s Car-Mart America’s Car-Mart Markets Insider Ticker: CRMT Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US793 ($AU1,092) million Source: Bank of America Asbury Automotive Group Asbury Automotive Markets Insider Ticker: ABG Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US3.6 ($AU5) billion Source: Bank of America Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Markets Insider Ticker: BBBY Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US2.5 ($AU3) billion Source: Bank of America Hibbett Hibbett Sports Markets Insider Ticker: HIBB Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US1.2 ($AU2) billion Source: Bank of America Lithia Motors Lithia Motors Markets Insider Ticker: LAD Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US10.2 ($AU14) billion Source: Bank of America Rent-A-Center Rent-A-Center Markets Insider Ticker: RCII Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US4.1 ($AU6) billion Source: Bank of America RH RH Markets Insider Ticker: RH Sector: Consumer discretionary Industry: Specialty retail Market cap: $US14.4 ($AU20) billion Source: Bank of America BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings BJ’s Wholesale Club Markets Insider Ticker: BJ Sector: Consumer staples Industry: Food & staples retailing Market cap: Source: Bank of America Cactus Cactus Markets Insider Ticker: WHD Sector: Energy Industry: Energy equipment & services Market cap: $US1.9 ($AU3) billion Source: Bank of America Northern Oil and Gas Northern Oil & Gas Markets Insider Ticker: NOG Sector: Energy Industry: Oil, gas, & consumable fuels Market cap: $US1.2 ($AU2) billion Source: Bank of America Arena Pharmaceuticals Arena Pharma Markets Insider Ticker: ARNA Sector: Healthcare Industry: Biotechnology Market cap: $US3.7 ($AU5) billion Source: Bank of America MeiraGTx Holdings MeiraGTX Markets Insider Ticker: MGTX Sector: Healthcare Industry: Biotechnology Market cap: $US5.2 ($AU7) ($AU815) million Source: Bank of America Vanda Pharmaceuticals Vanda Pharma Markets Insider Ticker: VNDA Sector: Healthcare Industry: Biotechnology Market cap: $US932 ($AU1,283) million Source: Bank of America AMN Healthcare Services AMN Healthcare Markets Insider Ticker: AMN Sector: Healthcare Industry: Healthcare providers & services Market cap: $US5.4 ($AU7) billion Source: Bank of America HealthEquity HealthEquity Markets Insider Ticker: HQY Sector: Healthcare Industry: Healthcare providers & services Market cap: $US5.2 ($AU7) billion Source: Bank of America R1 RCM R1 RCM Markets Insider Ticker: RCM Sector: Healthcare Industry: Healthcare providers & services Market cap: $US6.0 ($AU8) billion Source: Bank of America Allegiant Travel Allegiant Travel Markets Insider Ticker: AGLT Sector: Industrials Industry: Airlines Market cap: $US3.6 ($AU5) billion Source: Bank of America Construction Partners Construction Partners Markets Insider Ticker: ROAD Sector: Industrials Industry: Construction & engineering Market cap: $US1.7 ($AU2) billion Source: Bank of America Generac Holdings Generac Markets Insider Ticker: GNRC Sector: Industrials Industry: Electrical equipment Market cap: $US27.9 ($AU38) billion Source: Bank of America Meritor Meritor Markets Insider Ticker: MTOR Sector: Industrials Industry: Machinery Market cap: $US1.5 ($AU2) billion Source: Bank of America ASGN ASGN Markets Insider Ticker: ASGN Sector: Industrials Industry: Professional services Market cap: $US6.0 ($AU8) billion Source: Bank of America ArcBest ArcBest Markets Insider Ticker: ARCB Sector: Industrials Industry: Road & rail Market cap: $US1.9 ($AU3) billion Source: Bank of America Werner Enterprises Werner Enterprises Markets Insider Ticker: WERN Sector: Industrials Industry: Road & rail Market cap: $US3.2 ($AU4) billion Source: Bank of America Rush Enterprises Rush Enterprises Markets Insider Ticker: RUSHA Sector: Industrials Industry: Trading companies & distributors Market cap: $US2.4 ($AU3) billion Source: Bank of America TTEC Holdings TTEC Holdings Markets Insider Ticker: TTEC Sector: Information technology Industry: IT services Market cap: $US4.4 ($AU6) billion Source: Bank of America Enphase Energy Enphase Markets Insider Ticker: ENPH Sector: Information technology Industry: Semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Market cap: $US21.3 ($AU29) billion Source: Bank of America Louisiana-Pacific Louisiana-Pacific Markets Insider Ticker: LPX Sector: Materials Industry: Paper & forest products Market cap: $US5.7 ($AU8) billion Source: Bank of America Newmark Group Newmark Markets Insider Ticker: NMRK Sector: Real estate Industry: Real estate management & development Market cap: $US2.7 ($AU4) billion Source: Bank of America