These 11 stocks are set to crush the market over the next year, according to one Wall Street firm

- Wedbush Securities released its updated “Best Ideas List” for December on Friday.
- The report includes the firm’s top stock picks across the industries it covers including software, retail, and financial services.
- Markets Insider calculated the implied upside for each stock using their closing prices on Thursday and the price targets provided in the report.
- Here are 11 stocks that could crush the market next year, according to Wedbush.
Wedbush Securities on Friday published an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features a collection of the bank’s favourite stocks in December.
The Wall Street firm’s report includes stock picks across the variety of industries Wedbush covers, including software, retail, and financial services.
Each pick is accompanied by a price target from the firm’s analysts, and Markets Insider calculated an implied upside using that data. That represents the potential return from Thursday’s closing prices to the forecasted price targets in the report.
These 11 stocks could dominate the market next year, according to Wedbush. They’re listed in increasing order of expected upside from Thursday’s closing prices.
11. Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ticker: RCL
Industry: Hospitality
Price target: $US140
Implied upside: 15.7%
10. Tempur Sealy International
Ticker:
TPX
Industry: Mattress manufacturing
Price target: $US100
Implied upside: 17.9%
9. Advance Auto Parts
Ticker:
AAP
Industry: Automotive parts
Price target: $US180
Implied upside: 18.2%
8. Salesforce
Ticker:
CRM
Industry: Software
Price target: $US192
Implied upside: 21.3%
7. Pegasystems
Ticker:
PEGA
Industry: Software
Price target: $US95
Implied upside: 23%
6. Activision
Ticker:
ATVI
Industry: Video game publisher
Price target: $US69
Implied upside: 25.5%
5. Jack in the Box
Ticker:
JACK
Industry: Fast food
Price target: $US100
Implied upside: 27%
4. PayPal
Ticker:
PYPL
Industry: Payments
Price target: $US140
Implied upside: 33.8%
3. Columbia Sportswear
Ticker:
COLM
Industry: Retail
Price target: $US126
Implied upside: 37.6%
2. Wix.com
Ticker:
WIX
Industry: Web development
Price target: $US165
Implied upside: 38.9%
1. Zynga
Ticker:
ZNGA
Industry: Game developer
Price target: $US9
Implied upside: 44.2%
