These 11 stocks are set to crush the market over the next year, according to one Wall Street firm

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Wedbush Securities released its updated “Best Ideas List” for December on Friday.

The report includes the firm’s top stock picks across the industries it covers including software, retail, and financial services.

Markets Insider calculated the implied upside for each stock using their closing prices on Thursday and the price targets provided in the report.

Here are 11 stocks that could crush the market next year, according to Wedbush.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Wedbush Securities on Friday published an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features a collection of the bank’s favourite stocks in December.

The Wall Street firm’s report includes stock picks across the variety of industries Wedbush covers, including software, retail, and financial services.

Each pick is accompanied by a price target from the firm’s analysts, and Markets Insider calculated an implied upside using that data. That represents the potential return from Thursday’s closing prices to the forecasted price targets in the report.

These 11 stocks could dominate the market next year, according to Wedbush. They’re listed in increasing order of expected upside from Thursday’s closing prices.

11. Royal Caribbean Cruises

Thomas Layer/Associated Press

Ticker: RCL

Industry: Hospitality

Price target: $US140

Implied upside: 15.7%

Source: Wedbush Securities

10. Tempur Sealy International

Ticker:

TPX

Industry: Mattress manufacturing

Price target: $US100

Implied upside: 17.9%

Source: Wedbush Securities

9. Advance Auto Parts

Mark Stehle/AP

Ticker:

AAP

Industry: Automotive parts

Price target: $US180

Implied upside: 18.2%

Source: Wedbush Securities

8. Salesforce

Salesforce

Ticker:

CRM

Industry: Software

Price target: $US192

Implied upside: 21.3%

Source: Wedbush Securities

7. Pegasystems

Reuters

Ticker:

PEGA

Industry: Software

Price target: $US95

Implied upside: 23%

Source: Wedbush Securities

6. Activision

Reuters

Ticker:

ATVI

Industry: Video game publisher

Price target: $US69

Implied upside: 25.5%

Source: Wedbush Securities

5. Jack in the Box

Ticker:

JACK

Industry: Fast food

Price target: $US100

Implied upside: 27%

Source: Wedbush Securities

4. PayPal

Reuters/Albert Gea

Ticker:

PYPL

Industry: Payments

Price target: $US140

Implied upside: 33.8%

Source: Wedbush Securities

3. Columbia Sportswear

Reuters

Ticker:

COLM

Industry: Retail

Price target: $US126

Implied upside: 37.6%

Source: Wedbush Securities

2. Wix.com

Ticker:

WIX

Industry: Web development

Price target: $US165

Implied upside: 38.9%

Source: Wedbush Securities

1. Zynga

Ticker:

ZNGA

Industry: Game developer

Price target: $US9

Implied upside: 44.2%

Source: Wedbush Securities

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.