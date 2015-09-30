Stock markets just had their worst quarter since 2011

It’s the end of September on Wednesday, which means the end of the third quarter — and what a dreadful quarter it’s been for markets.

Stock markets around the world tanked after the “Black Monday” market collapse in China in late August and have failed to recover since.

Global stock markets are now on track for their worst performance in 4 years. That was back in 2011 during the eurozone debt crisis.

Here’s what the global markets slump looks like:

The FTSE 100 is down 7.7% over the last three months.

The Dow in the US is 8.9% lower than it started the quarter.

And Germany’s DAX is 12.2% lower than it began July.

Markets are bouncing this morning, but there’s no way they’re going to reverse the big declines over the last quarter. CapitalIndex’s Mic Mills calls it a “horrific quarter” in an email this morning.

NOW WATCH: The rich and powerful are going crazy over these luxury SUVs with bathrooms and cable TV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.