Google FinanceAt its lowest point of the day the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by over 250 points.



Now it’s down by just around 60 points.

Considering all of the negatively biased volatility in the markets lately, it almost feels like an up-day,

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.