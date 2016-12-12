Here's why US stocks have been on a tear since Trump's election

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as his son Barron Trump and wife Melania Trump looks on during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City.

The American stock market is on a tear, and the greenback is rising — all since Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States.

A month after the election, we’ve taken a closer look at how markets have moved since then, as well as some idea of why those moves have happened.

We put together a collection of charts illustrating some of the biggest moves in the weeks since Election Day.

For the charts showing corporate stocks, a red line on the chart indicates closing time on Election Day.

For yields, currencies, and gold, which see extensive overnight trading, the line shows midnight of Nov. 9, around which time it became clear that Donald Trump would win the election.

