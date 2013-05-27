21 Stock Market Warning Signs Giving Investors Around The World Cold Sweats

This past week saw the stock market sell-off a bit.



With markets near all-time highs, is it possible we’ve seen the top?

“They come and go,” said Jack Bogle, warning that the market is probably due for a 25-50% sell-off. “I went through one in 1973-1974, I went through one in 2001, 2002, 2003; I went through another one 2008-2009. They’re kind of scary – often terrifying – but it’s typical.”

Indeed, the bears seem to have an overwhelming number of reasons to be worried.

We’ve compiled 21 big warning signals that are keeping the stock market’s bulls on edge and its bears on the sidelines.

First, there are signs that the latest buyers are buying recklessly.

Also, there is a lot of proof that the outlook for demand is deteriorating, profits are falling, and profit margins are too optimistic.

And it’s not just a single company or industry sending warning signal. The breadth of warnings is both historic and startling.

If you’re an investor thinking about making a move in the stock market, then you should probably consider these warning signals.

