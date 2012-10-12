CHART OF THE DAY: The NYSE Composite Vs. Obama's Re-Election Odds

Courtesy of Chartist Friend From Pittsburgh, the latest update on the relationship between the stock market and Obama’s odds of winning on InTrade.



We’re not crazy about all the lines, and the relationship may be spurious, but at least some analysts think there’s a connection. The theory is that Romney would fire Bernanke, and we’d get a more hawkish Fed.

