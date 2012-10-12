CHART OF THE DAY: The NYSE Composite Vs. Obama's Re-Election Odds

Joe Weisenthal
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Courtesy of Chartist Friend From Pittsburgh, the latest update on the relationship between the stock market and Obama’s odds of winning on InTrade.

We’re not crazy about all the lines, and the relationship may be spurious, but at least some analysts think there’s a connection. The theory is that Romney would fire Bernanke, and we’d get a more hawkish Fed.

chart of the day, obama vs nyse, oct 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.