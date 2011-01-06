New Study Shows That Stock Market Volatility Will Literally Kill You

A new paper published in the European Heart Journal from researchers at a Chines University argues stock market volatility is clearly linked to coronary heart disease death (via Shanghai Daily).



You can read the full paper here, but it basically all comes down to this chart. On the x-line you get daily point changes in the Shanghai composite, and on the y-axis, you see changes in the rate of coronary death on those days.

As you can see, there are the fewest heart attacks on days when the stock market moves the least.

Photo: European Heart Journal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.