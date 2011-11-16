Here's The Simple Reason Stocks Keep Going Up

Stocks rallied nicely in the US (again) despite the big bond selloff in Europe (again).



What gives?

As we’ve argued, in the end, all the US seems to care about is the domestic econ. There’s scant evidence that the Euro problems have ever been a big issues for US stocks.

Here’s the latest look at the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index (a measure of how well the data compares to expectations) and as you can see, things keep surprising to the upside. So, stocks are rising.

