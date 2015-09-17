Your super fund probably went backwards last month

John Pryke/Getty Images

Australia’s superannuation funds, smashed about by a volatile stock market, have had their worst month since the GFC.

The median balanced fund recorded a 2.9% fall in August, the largest monthly loss since February 2009, according to analysts SuperRatings.

“On the back of concerns about China’s growth prospects, falls across major stock markets have made August one of the toughest months for superannuation funds since the Global Financial Crisis,” says SuperRatings founder Jeff Bresnahan.

Global markets were also highly volatile in August, with the benchmark MSCI World Ex-Australia Net TR Index falling 6.5%.

While a 2% fall in the Australian dollar against the US dollar helped offset some of these losses, returns on international shares were still in the red.

In August, the ASX 200 index dropped 7%. Since January 1, it has lost more than 8%.

Here’s how returns look for a balanced fund:

“With further market volatility expected and ongoing concerns over global economic growth in the coming year, superannuation funds ability to manage down-side risk will be crucial going forward,” says Bresnahan.

Between 60% and 70% of Australians have their super in a median balanced option exposure to growth style assets of up to three-quarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.