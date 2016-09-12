The sell-off isn't over

The market sell-off that started on Friday is not over.

Ahead of the stock-market open on Monday, US futures were lower, indicating that trading would start the week in the red. Virtually every other major index around the world, from Germany to Russia, was also lower.

At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 113 points, S&P 500 futures were down 13 points — both 0.6% lower — while Nasdaq futures were down 37 points, or 0.7%.

On Friday, US stocks had their biggest decline since the UK referendum two months ago, with the Dow closing down 394 points.

Treasurys also fell, and strategists pointed to the European Central Bank’s Thursday announcement that it was not expanding its program of bond buying as a catalyst. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 1.687%, above its pre-Brexit level.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in a Friday speech that the risks to the US economy are “becoming increasingly two-sided,” meaning there’s just as much downside to delaying an interest-rate hike as there is in moving too soon; the Fed has been more vocal about the second scenario.

Three Fed governors speak on Monday, but markets will be paying the most attention to Lael Brainard’s address in Chicago at 1:15 p.m. ET because she votes on policy.

Deutsche Bank Strategist Jim Reid said in a note on Monday that Brainard’s speech was only recently disclosed, and could be used to raise market expectations for a rate hike in September, giving the Federal Open Markets Committee more wiggle room. Brainard has been dovish on Fed policy in the past.

There’s no major economic data on deck today, with August retail sales and producer prices punctuating the calendar on Thursday.

