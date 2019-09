Photo: Google Finance

Stocks got a nice pop in the last few minutes.U.S. Secretary of State Clinton and Israel’s Netanyahu have announced that a ceasefire agreement has been reached and will go into affect in the next hour and 20 minutes.



