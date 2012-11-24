Stocks Are Going Bonkers

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are near the high of the day in today’s holiday shortened trading session.Earlier this morning, markets got a lift after headlines crossed that the ECB would forego $9 billion in future profits on Greek debt and that a buyback of Greek debt is more likely.



As Joe Weisenthal said, “It’s nothing huge, and there’s still no absolute final deal, but something seems to be materialising.”

