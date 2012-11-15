Markets Are Crumbling, Dow Off 150

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are tanking.Earlier this morning, we learned that retail sales fell 0.3 per cent in October, which was slightly worse than the 0.2 per cent decline expected.



In the Fed’s new FOMC minutes, which came out at 2:00 today, “a number” of members expressed a bias toward expanding quantitative easing after operation twist ends this year.

The market sell-off also accelerated as President Obama gave his first press conference since winning reelection.

