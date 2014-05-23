Markets Are Up, And Retail Stocks Are Surging

The markets are up a little bit.

The Dow is up 28 points (0.1%), the S&P 500 is up 6 points (0.3%), and the Nasdaq is up 22 points (0.5%).

Earlier today, we learned Markit’s manufacturing PMI for May came in at 56.2, topping estimates for 55.5.

U.S. existing home sales for April, however, disappointed, rising 1.3% against expectations for a 2.2% increase. Sales in April were better than the 0.2% decline seen in March.

Markets rallied after the PMI report, but pared some of those gains following the disappointing housing report.

Some notable equity movers include:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.