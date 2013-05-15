Stocks Are Blasting Through Old All-Time Highs

Google FinanceStocks are surging today, establishing new all-time highs.



After barely squeaking out a gain to close at a new all-time high yesterday, the S&P 500 is up a whopping 12 points or 0.7%.

U.S. stock market futures weren’t looking to good earlier this morning before the U.S. markets opened.

However, things quickly changed at around 7:45 after David Tepper, the extremely influential hedge fund manager, reiterated his extreme bullishness.

Central to his thesis was that the equity risk premium — a way of valuing stocks relative to bonds — was very high, thus making stocks look very attractive.

