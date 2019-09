After two huge stock market sell-offs, some traders were speculating that we could see a “dead cat bounce” today.



So far, the bounce has been pretty unremarkable.

After trading up 100 points, the stock market is losing some ground.

Nasdaq actually went into the red briefly.

But it’s still early in the day.

