Stocks Have Gone Into The Red

The markets have gone negative in the last few minutes.



Earlier today, we learned that the Case-Shiller home price index climbed by 12.17% in May, which was a tad below expectations.

Investors and traders around the world are waiting for a series of mega economic events later this week including Wednesday’s release of Q2 GDP and Friday’s release of the U.S. jobs report.

We also hear from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and on Thursday we hear from the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.