DOW UP 200

Stocks have been up all day following this morning’s comments by ECB president Mario Draghi. Draghi said the ECB would do “whatever it takes to preserve the euro.”The Dow’s up 197 points.



The Nasdaq howver is underperforming a bit.

Tech stocks are lagging today following yesterday huge miss by Farmville creator Zynga, which is down 40 per cent today.

Zynga’s loss has been dragging on Facebook, which is down around 6 per cent right now.

The social network will have its first earnings announcement.

